The New Moon in Leo It is just around the corner. In fact, it will be this Sunday August 8 and it can be seen in the sky in the morning or a little later in the afternoon, depending on which country and time zone you are in. When these phenomena occur in the sky it is an excellent opportunity to undertake all those changes and projects that you have in mind and that the Full Moon in Aquarius late July allowed you to rethink. Of course, each sign will affect you in a different way, especially depending on your christmas letter. We will tell you what you should take into account so that you can carry out everything you propose.