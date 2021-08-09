Carl and Vicki Hutto

Melody Holt’s choice to end her marriage was well received by most LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans watched the demise of Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage play out on and off of the show. For many, it seemed like they were a power couple who had it all together. However, it was revealed that Martell had a long history of being unfaithful. They tried to move past it but it just wasn’t possible. And now Martell has a child with his mistress of five years, Arionne Curry. So the Holts are now officially divorced but they are trying to do a better job co-parenting.