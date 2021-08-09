Carl and Vicki Hutto

KOKEFEST is coming back to Hutto Park at Brushy Creek Aug. 6-7, with Koe Wetzel and Clay Walker Headlining. The two-day music festival hosted by KOKE-FM also includes acts, such as Easton Corbin, Kevin Fowler, Josh Ward and Kylie Frey in its Aug. 6 lineup, and Pat Green, Read Southall Band, Cody Canada & The Departed, Mike Ryan, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Austin Meade for Aug. 7, according to a press release. Two-day and Friday-only Aug. 6 tickets are available to purchase at www.kokefest.com, with single-day military discount admission available at the gate only. KOKEFEST organizers encourage the use of carpool or rideshare services; however, there will be free parking with continuous shuttling to and from the music festival at both the East Williamson County Higher Education Center at 1600 Innovation Blvd., Hutto, and The Co-Op, 420 U.S. 79, Hutto. Paid parking will be available onsite at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek but will be limited. Parking proceeds will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank, as will the festival's proceeds.
