36-Year-Old Man arrested for Criminal Sexual Assault in Colchester, IL

Sheriff Travis Duffy reported on Monday August 2, 2021 that the deputies investigated a report of Criminal Sexual Assault that led to an arrest in Colchester, IL. 36-year-old, William Christopher Bueker, of Colchester was arrest around 1:00 a.m. in his home. At 11:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of the assault that took place in Plymouth, IL. After a preliminary investigation, Bueker was identified and later located by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.