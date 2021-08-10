Cancel
Business

Robinhood buys Say Technologies for $140M to improve shareholder-company relations

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay Technologies is a venture-backed startup, having raised $8 million in 2018, per Crunchbase data. PitchBook data indicates that the company was worth $28 million on a post-money basis following the investment, implying that the company’s backers managed a roughly 5x return on their investment. Say was backed by Point72...

