Robinhood buys Say Technologies for $140M to improve shareholder-company relations

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that on August 11, 2021, it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Staff has determined that the Company had not been able to provide a satisfactory definitive plan to regain compliance with the $10 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) or sustain such compliance over an extended period of time. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's shareholders' equity was approximately $4.6 million. The Company also does not meet the continued listing requirements under alternative standards relating to the market value of listed securities or the total assets or total revenue of the Company. The Staff cited that the Company's proposed timeframe to regain compliance is beyond the 180-day period available under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(B) and that the Company's history of loss would negatively affect the Company's ability to regain or sustain compliance. The Staff had determined to seek to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq unless the Company requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") by August 18, 2021.