Around the world, concern is growing about the implications of digital surveillance. Widespread tracking of users by apps, the treatment of data by internet giants, and covert government activity have produced a groundswell in support for strengthening online privacy rights. This has led to some apparent legislative victories for the cause—such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S. In some cases, increased scrutiny of digital privacy practices even seems to be turning the tide of our surveillance economy.