Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Smoke Will Start Clearing Soon, For Now It Remains Very Unhealthy

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451oK6_0bNHur4p00

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly wind in the atmosphere above Colorado will continue to transport thick, unhealthy wildfire smoke from California. The smoke will keep the air unhealthy for everyone through Tuesday before improvement on Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has declared the air unhealthy again for all residents on Tuesday regardless of age or health. Outdoor exercise is discouraged and windows should remain closed. It is the 37th consecutive day with unhealthy air due due to smoke and/or ozone and the 50th day since June. The average is about 35 days for the entire summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYWHH_0bNHur4p00

(source: CBS)

There is also an Air Quality Alert that extends across all 64 counties in Colorado and 23 counties in Wyoming. It may be the first time in the history of the region such an expansive alert has been issued for so many counties simultaneously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap8x9_0bNHur4p00

(source: CBS)

Most of the smoke seen in Colorado is originating from the the Dixie Fire in Northern California which is now the largest wildfire in that state’s history .

The smoke is expected to be moderate to thick again for much of Tuesday for most of Colorado. The exception may be the San Luis Valley and the southern half of the San Juan Mountain region were the smoke should not be as thick compared to Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4528FL_0bNHur4p00

(source: CBS)

That improvement should reach Denver and the front Range on Wednesday with noticeably less smoke. Although skies will remain hazy with at least light smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A52H3_0bNHur4p00

(source: CBS)

Even more improvement with less smoke is expected on Thursday as the upper-level winds over Colorado continue to shift to southwest. With that shift, the amount of moisture over Colorado will also increase meaning a return to daily afternoon thunderstorms from Thursday through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRI6A_0bNHur4p00

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Ozone#Cdphe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Denver, COKDVR.com

Storm chances return Sunday, smoke moves back in

DENVER (KDVR) — Chances for storms will stay in the forecast on Sunday with smoke returning to the Front Range by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. There is a 30% chance for a few showers and storms. After better air quality and less wildfire smoke on Saturday, thick smoke will return to Colorado by Sunday afternoon and evening.
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Heat, smoke expected to linger in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures are expected to reach up to 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday as an excessive heat warning is set to expire in the evening. Cooling centers in Multnomah County, Oregon’s largest county and home to Portland, will remain open until Sunday morning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy