Life Flight was called to Acadia National Park twice on Saturday for water-involved injuries. Park officials say the first incident happened at Sand Beach, when a visitor flagged down a lifeguard to assist an 18-year-old man in the ocean. Several bystanders assisted Park Rangers, including a trauma nurse. The teen was stabilized by loading him on a backboard before being evacuated from Sand Beach up to the parking lot where a Bar Harbor ambulance was waiting. The ambulance took the patient to a waiting Life Flight helicopter and he was flown to Bangor at approximately 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told Rangers that the man had been seen diving in shallow water just before he was hurt.