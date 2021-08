More organizations are increasing their use of automation throughout the enterprise, and DevOps is no exception. In fact, software development teams have been automating various types of tests for many years. More modernly, automation is seeping into other parts of the SDLC as evidenced by CI/CD pipelines that are automated highly, end to end. These days, it's not just a matter of testing more often and at a greater scale, it's about delivering value faster, improving product quality and improving DevOps team efficiency simultaneously.