Public Health

St. Lawrence Health staff face Sept. 8 COVID-19 vaccination deadline

nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health has announced that its staff will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and have proven to protect people from serious illness and death, even in instances where vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19. This is good public health policy and will further protect our community from additional spread of COVID-19,” Infectious Disease Physician Assistant Kylie Broughal said in a prepared statement from the hospital.

#Covid 19 Vaccines#St Lawrence Health#Covid#Canton Potsdam Hospital#Gouverneur Hospital#Massena Hospital
