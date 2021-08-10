St. Lawrence Health staff face Sept. 8 COVID-19 vaccination deadline
POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health has announced that its staff will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and have proven to protect people from serious illness and death, even in instances where vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19. This is good public health policy and will further protect our community from additional spread of COVID-19,” Infectious Disease Physician Assistant Kylie Broughal said in a prepared statement from the hospital.www.nny360.com
