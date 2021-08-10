Medical examiner responds to homicide near W. Wells and N. 28th Street

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a homicide near W. Wells and N. 28th Street.

The medical examiner's office tweeted that it responded to the homicide of an adult man in the 2800 block of W. Wells.

Milwaukee police said the victim was a 39-year-old man. A 17-year-old was also shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a robbery.

No other details were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip