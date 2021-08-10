Wizard World Sells Its Comic Con Events to Fan Expo

An important era in the world of comic book culture and fandom is coming to an end. Wizard World conventions, a staple of the nerd community, are no more. On Tuesday, Wizard World announced that it would no longer be holding conventions across the country, selling its portfolio of events to Fan Expo beginning in 2022. The six remaining Wizard World conventions will be rebranded as Fan Expo events going forward. This includes the legendary Wizard World Chicago event, which is the second oldest comic even in the country, behind only Comic-Con International: San Diego.