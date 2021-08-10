6 Answers The Rising Storm Delivers…and 7 Questions It Raises

The Great Disaster was just the beginning. Now that Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm has been out for over a month, we’ve had time to let it all soak in. All the thrills. All the chills. And yes, all the feels. In The Rising Storm, author Cavan Scott dives deeper into the mythology of the High Republic, and reunites us with familiar characters and new heroes and villains. In the second adult novel in the initiative, the world Scott builds on the heels of Charles Soule’s first entry in the series, Light of the Jedi, is a bit deeper and a bit darker. And while the book does provide fans with a handful of answers, it leaves readers with even more questions! Here’s your guide to what we know and, more importantly, what we can’t wait to find out.