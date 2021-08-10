Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carroll County in northern Kentucky Gallatin County in northern Kentucky Grant County in northern Kentucky Owen County in northern Kentucky * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1023 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from Carrollton to near New Liberty and Sanders. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through 11 AM. * Flooding of low lying roads and other low spots is possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Carrollton, Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Warsaw, Owenton, Kentucky Speedway, Glencoe, Ghent, Sanders, Sparta, Worthville, Prestonville, Long Ridge, New Liberty, Eagle Hill, Interstate 71 at US Route 127, Needmore, Napoleon and Twin Bridges.