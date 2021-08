Glander International Bunkering is one of the oldest bunker traders in the world and contributed to the development of the worldscale system used by shipowners and charterers when bidding on a charter. After being acquired by International Bunkering Middle East in 2013, the company's growth accelerated with offices in the US, UAE, India, and Singapore. It also has locations in Montreal, Florida, Spain, Norway and Geneva. Glander CEO Carsten Ladekjær talked to Surabhi Sahu and Claudia Carpenter on the shipping industry's decarbonization goals, the emergence of new fuels in the market, and Glander's expansion plans.