Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuthbert, GA

Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19

By Leonard Hall
WALB 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is closing its schools for a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said, in a post on the district’s website, five students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four are Randolph-Clay High School students and one is a Randolph County Elementary School student. The superintendent added that it appears the students contracted the virus outside of the school setting.

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Cuthbert, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
County
Randolph County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Elementary School#Nutrition#Randolph Co#Wtvm#Randolph Clay High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy