Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade options for Marcus Mariota

The Raiders kicked off their 2021 training camp this past week, and we look at five bold predictions that could come true when all is said and done. Training camp can reveal a lot about a football team and its players, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there are a ton of question marks heading into the summer months. Usually, fans, experts, and coaches all have their expectations of how the team will look in play in the fall, only to have those beliefs to be shattered before the preseason even starts.