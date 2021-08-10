Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade options for Marcus Mariota

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
FanSided
Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders could get some really nice value in return for Marcus Mariota should they choose to trade him. What are some options there?. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, right? It wasn’t all that long ago that former first-round pick and Oregon Ducks superstar QB Marcus Mariota (now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders) was getting benched at halftime against the Denver Broncos when he was still a member of the Tennessee Titans in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

FanSided

FanSided

