Lot Values Surge at Record Breaking Pace

By Natalia Siniavskaia
eyeonhousing.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot values for single-family detached homes started in 2020 surged 18%, according to NAHB’s analysis of the Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction (SOC) data. As a result, the median lot price reached a new record high of $53,000. Though an 18% jump in lot values is unprecedented, it is consistent with other significant building material price hikes and undeniable supply challenges that have been constraining the pandemic-fueled housing boom.

