Bruce Boudreau on Team Canada, contact talks and more
Bruce Boudreau, former NHL player and coach, shares his thoughts about the upcoming 2022 Olympics and strategies to help build Team Canada to challenge for the gold, the situation in Minnesota as breakout star Kirill Kaprizov gets offered a major deal to return to the KHL, and what the future holds for Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly on the final year of his contract and how his role on the power play may dictate the deal.www.sportsnet.ca
