Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruce Boudreau on Team Canada, contact talks and more

Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Boudreau, former NHL player and coach, shares his thoughts about the upcoming 2022 Olympics and strategies to help build Team Canada to challenge for the gold, the situation in Minnesota as breakout star Kirill Kaprizov gets offered a major deal to return to the KHL, and what the future holds for Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly on the final year of his contract and how his role on the power play may dictate the deal.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Morgan Rielly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Canada#Khl#The Buffalo Bills#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLSidney Herald

Column: The Seattle Kraken have captured my attention

I’m not one to hop from team-to-team in professional sports, but the newest member of the National Hockey League may just make me become a fan of another team. The Seattle Kraken are going to make their grand debut this upcoming season, and it’s exciting to see an expansion franchise once again in the NHL.
SoccerSportsnet.ca

On top of the world; Team Canada strikes gold

Lauren Sesselmann, former Canadian soccer player and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, reacts to Team Canada capturing gold over Sweden and gives her take on how much it means to Canada as a nation, the growth of the program and what finally breaking through means for national teams of the past, and reflects on the legend of Christine Sinclair, adding to her impressive resume and reaching the top step of the podium.
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

K's coaching update: Team, Boudreau still negotiating

Ben Boudreau has been hard at work putting together the roster that will attempt to defend the Komets’ Kelly Cup Championship. So far, Boudreau and general manager David Franke have eight players signed for the team’s 70th season, which begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers. The...
NFLYardbarker

Rams Legend Isaac Bruce’s Next Dream: Own an NFL Team

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was just enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. He said many 'thank yous' throughout his induction speech, while also showing immense gratitude for the city of St. Louis, where he called home for 13 NFL seasons. According to Jim...
NHLtheScore

Report: NHL bans team contact with fans amid COVID-19 surge

NHL players won't be allowed to mingle with fans for the time being as COVID-19 rates continue to spike in the United States. The league prohibited all corporate, charity, and community-based fan interaction in a memo to each of its 32 clubs, reports The Athletic's Michael Russo. The disallowed activities include speaking engagements, autograph sessions, handshake lines, and fist bumps.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Seattle Kraken Sign Carsen Twarynski, Cale Fleury

One of the more surprising moves from this summer’s expansion draft was the Seattle Kraken selecting Carsen Twarynski from the Philadelphia Flyers. The team immediately defended the pick though, saying they felt the young forward could help the depth of the organization, and now he’s agreed to a contract. The Kraken have signed Twarynski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K in the NHL.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders News: Frenemies to Coach Olympic Team Canada

Today’s Islanders news had been in the scuttlebutt for a bit but is now official: Barry Trotz has been appointed assistant coach for Team Canada in the upcoming (surely?) 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where Jon Cooper will be the head coach. The two coaches are very respectful rivals who’ve...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 1 and Hour 2: Grosso for gold

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: Go Canada!. NFL reporter Mike Jones gives an update from training camp, and Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer comments on his recent appointment to Team Canada’s Olympic hockey staff. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Named Team Canada Assistant Coach For 2022 Olympics

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Bruce Cassidy will be behind the bench next winter in China. On Monday, the Boston Bruins head coach was named an assistant coach for Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Cassidy will serve under head coach Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning), and alongside fellow assistants Peter DeBoer (Vegas Golden Knights) and Barry Trotz (New York Islanders).
Columbus, OHohiostatebuckeyes.com

Armstrong and Team Canada Finish Sixth At Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Incoming Buckeye Emily Armstrong helped Canada artistic swimming to a sixth-place finish Saturday morning at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The team first swam on Friday, finishing fifth after the technical routine with 91.4992 points. During Saturday’s free routine, Canada was awarded 92.5333 points for a combined final score of 184.0325.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

2020-21 Player Review: Nolan Patrick went away with a whimper

Nolan Patrick’s entire existence as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers has been a weird one. With overcorrection and hope that he would be worthy of his second overall status, or just plain hatred towards him for suffering through multiple injuries and not being the answer for an aging core of forwards—even at just 22 years old he was seen as washed up.
HockeySportsnet.ca

NHL to require everyone that interacts with club personnel to be vaccinated

The NHL sent a memo to teams Friday stating that any worker or people with access to personal interactions with club personnel, including players, are required to be fully vaccinated, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The league defined "personal interactions" as within 12 feet. The memo also outlined some limited exceptions,...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

Team Canada: Future Games Continues To Grow And Impress

EMERSON, Ga. - The Future Games returned to LakePoint and the Prep Baseball Report event was better than ever. After 2020 resulted in the Future Games being held at separate sites due to COVID-19 restrictions - which also meant no participation from Team Canada - it was full steam ahead in 2021 and with it came the feeling of satisfaction after the 10th annual event concluded its nearly weeklong run.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Panthers sign veteran centre Joe Thornton to one-year, $750K deal

Joe Thornton’s quest for that elusive Stanley Cup will continue in Florida. The Panthers announced Friday that they've signed the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer to a one-year contract. "I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that's it," Thornton told...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Jets announce vaccination requirement for fans to attend home games

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will require all fans to be fully vaccinated to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season. The Jets' parent company, True North Sports and Entertainment, made the announcement on Twitter, saying season ticket holders had made it clear that was their preference. The...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Frank Thomas on the Field of Dreams Game, Blue Jays talk

Frank Thomas a.k.a. "The Big Hurt", former MLB slugger, shares his thoughts on covering the upcoming Field of Dreams Game in Dubuque Country, Iowa and how special this moment will be, how he ended up with the iconic nickname "The Big Hurt", and reflects on his short but meaningful tenure in the city of Toronto before comparing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s refined strike zone to the hit-everything approach of his father.

Comments / 0

Community Policy