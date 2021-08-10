Governor Takes Action to Mitigate Rise in Texas COVID-19 Cases

Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions the State of Texas is taking to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas:

Health Care Staffing and Capacity

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working with staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The governor also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures - for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient's condition - in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Antibody Infusion Centers

Governor Abbott is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS to open five additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. Designed for COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization, these infusion centers provide therapeutic drugs that can prevent a condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. This treatment also increases bed capacity in hospitals. Patients must meet certain criteria and have a referral from a doctor to be eligible for the treatment.

Vaccines

TDEM and DSHS will increase vaccination availability across the state, and all Texans are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Texans can visit CovidVaccine.Texas.gov to find a provider near them. To schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups, call TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program at 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3. Homebound Texans can call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.