Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Governor Takes Action to Mitigate Rise in Texas COVID-19 Cases

Posted by 
Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZ3Pa_0bNHpL5s00

Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions the State of Texas is taking to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas:

Health Care Staffing and Capacity

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is working with staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The governor also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures - for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient's condition - in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

Antibody Infusion Centers

Governor Abbott is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and DSHS to open five additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. Designed for COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization, these infusion centers provide therapeutic drugs that can prevent a condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. This treatment also increases bed capacity in hospitals. Patients must meet certain criteria and have a referral from a doctor to be eligible for the treatment.

Vaccines

TDEM and DSHS will increase vaccination availability across the state, and all Texans are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Texans can visit CovidVaccine.Texas.gov to find a provider near them. To schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups, call TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program at 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3. Homebound Texans can call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.

Comments / 0

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

23
Followers
522
Post
730
Views
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gov#Drugs#Tdem#Dshs#Texans#Covidvaccine#Texas Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy