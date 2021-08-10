Cancel
Science

Author Correction: Patient-derived organoids reflect the genetic profile of endometrial tumors and predict patient prognosis

By Hege F. Berg ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1712-6609
Nature.com
 6 days ago

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tomasz Stokowy, which was incorrectly given as Tomasz Stokowsky. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Department of Clinical Science, Centre for Cancer Biomarkers, UiB, Bergen, Norway.

