SNAPSHOT: Graduate finds a career through BOCES summer program

You could say summer school really paid off for Jaedyn Gravell. The Class of 2021 graduate was recently hired to her dream job by a presenter that came last month to the Capital Region BOCES cosmetology summer program. Gravell will work at Ania’s Hair Studio in Latham as a nail specialist after the salon’s owner, Ania Bickham, first met Gravell during a June presentation and demonstration in front of the summer program.