Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Brooklyn Sees Over 60 Percent Decline in Shootings as Violent Crime Numbers Descend

By Aidan Graham
brownstoner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolent crime in New York City has been trending downwards in recent weeks, marking a reversal of a worrying uptick from previous months. Throughout the month of July, the Five Boroughs saw 29 murders and 158 shooting incidents, which were both significantly lower than the same month in 2020, which saw 57 killings and 243 incidents of gun violence — making a decline of 49 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

www.brownstoner.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Rose, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Affordable Housing#Nypd#New Yorkers#Ny1#Brooklyn Borough#Democratic#Anti Crime Unit#Wnyc Gothamist#The Police Department#Brooklyn Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 3

Community Policy