Brooklyn Sees Over 60 Percent Decline in Shootings as Violent Crime Numbers Descend
Violent crime in New York City has been trending downwards in recent weeks, marking a reversal of a worrying uptick from previous months. Throughout the month of July, the Five Boroughs saw 29 murders and 158 shooting incidents, which were both significantly lower than the same month in 2020, which saw 57 killings and 243 incidents of gun violence — making a decline of 49 percent and 35 percent, respectively.www.brownstoner.com
