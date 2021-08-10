Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her ‘Twin’ Than Kanye West’s

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think.

When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQ9kc_0bNHooJm00
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chicago, Saint and North Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another Twitter user chimed in, writing, “Girl no he looks like Kanye. But Chi[cago]! Now that’s your twin!” The former reality star then denied looking like her 3-year-old daughter. “What’s crazy is I don’t really see that but everyone says it!” the Selfish author wrote.

Another tweet called Saint and his big sister, North, 8, “the perfect mix” of Kardashian and the rapper, 44, noting that Chicago and baby brother Psalm, 2, are the California native and West’s respective twins. Kardashian praised this statement as “well said.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKDMS_0bNHooJm00
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty creator went on to “agree … so much” with a tweet calling North her aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s “twin.”

In May 2019, Kardashian welcomed Psalm via surrogate and told her Twitter followers that he resembled Chicago. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” the makeup mogul wrote at the time.

On Monday, the former E! personality posted multiple photos with her and the Grammy winner’s children while attending West’s listening party for his latest album, Donda. Kardashian and the songwriter have publicly reunited multiple times since she filed for divorce in February.

Last month, the Skims creator brought their little ones to their dad’s first listening party. They also went to a San Francisco museum in July.

“They came in as a normal family who was there to have fun,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood. The kids were running around and laughing.”

The estranged pair are both seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children. They have “an amazing coparenting relationship,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen during the June KUWTK reunion.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try,” the businesswoman said of her divorce at the time. “I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 4

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Kkw#Kuwtk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipscodelist.biz

Wow! That’s how much Rob and Kim Kardashian’s kids resemble each other.

These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Marriage-Out? Tori Spelling with Kim Kardashian’s ex on the road

Is Tori Spelling (48) now comforting herself with other men? In recent months, there had often been rumors that the actress and her husband Dean McDermott (54) should hang the house blessing crooked. In an interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrity even confessed that she no longer even shares the bed with the native Canadian. Now there is a new indication that the couple may have separated: Tori was recently on the road with the rapper The Game (41)!
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lala Kent Says Scheana Shay 'Stole' Kim Kardashian's 'Whole Face'

The reality star also joked that she "stole" Kim's Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Lala Kent flexed her sense of humor by pretending to drag herself and friend Scheana Shay in an Instagram post referencing Kim Kardashian. Late Tuesday night, the reality star shared a picture of herself wearing the same...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
Trouble Relationshipdemotix.com

Kim and Kanye Spotted Together Amid Ugly Divorce Talks

While they’re getting divorced, it would seem things are well between former lovers. After all, they have a family together, so it is no wonder they ought to spend some time together. They are living their lives according to all modern standards, and co-parenting won’t be an issue for the...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kim Kardashian Complained About Lamar Odom's Bad Breath

While Kim Kardashian has certainly stirred a lot of controversy in the past, she's usually not the kind of person who will say something controversial. In fact, the reality star is quite careful with her words. But when it comes to her family, Kim has made it pretty clear that when you're in, she'll defend you with all she's got — but when you're out, all bets are off the table.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian: “I wish I had only married once”: She regrets marriage to Kris Humphries

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (40) wishes she had only married once in her life. In fact, their third marriage also failed earlier this year – she and Kayne West (44) separated seven years after their wedding. Previously, the 40-year-old had been married to basketball player Kris Humphries for two years – a phase that she would rather reverse in retrospect. At the “family reunion” (on German: family reunion), the first part of the last episode “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kim revealed to host Andy Cohen (53) that she already had a bad feeling at the wedding with Kris. The last part of the 20th season will be on “E! Entertainment”.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just wore the tiniest leather crop top

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian can pull off literally any look, and - forget double denim - this time she's gone for double leather, and it's truly fabulous. Wearing possibly the the teeniest, tiniest crop top we've seen, Kim stepped out in New York to debut her leather look, featuring lace-up leather trousers and a mini black handbag to match.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Trashing Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Has Apparently Broken Up With Her Boyfriend

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have supposedly been dating for over a year now, but not everyone is happy for them. Well, it’s mainly one person who isn’t: Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. She actually has some serious animosity toward the Kardashians that stems from alleged cheating between Kim and Barker back in the day. Despite the very public trashing of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker are reportedly still going strong. But in a strange twist of circumstances, Moakler apparently called it quits with her own boyfriend of late.
Family RelationshipsTVOvermind

Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter is Difficult to Work With

Kristen Mary Jenner needs no introduction. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and producer. She is best known for her work on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has four kids from her marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kim, Kourtney, Robert, and Khloé. Besides, Kris has two kids from her marriage to Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn): Kylie and Kendall. She likes spending more and more time with her daughters. However, her relationship is not the same with each of them.

Comments / 4

Community Policy