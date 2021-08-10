Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her ‘Twin’ Than Kanye West’s

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think.

When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”

Another Twitter user chimed in, writing, “Girl no he looks like Kanye. But Chi[cago]! Now that’s your twin!” The former reality star then denied looking like her 3-year-old daughter. “What’s crazy is I don’t really see that but everyone says it!” the Selfish author wrote.

Another tweet called Saint and his big sister, North, 8, “the perfect mix” of Kardashian and the rapper, 44, noting that Chicago and baby brother Psalm, 2, are the California native and West’s respective twins. Kardashian praised this statement as “well said.”

The KKW Beauty creator went on to “agree … so much” with a tweet calling North her aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s “twin.”

In May 2019, Kardashian welcomed Psalm via surrogate and told her Twitter followers that he resembled Chicago. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” the makeup mogul wrote at the time.

On Monday, the former E! personality posted multiple photos with her and the Grammy winner’s children while attending West’s listening party for his latest album, Donda. Kardashian and the songwriter have publicly reunited multiple times since she filed for divorce in February.

Last month, the Skims creator brought their little ones to their dad’s first listening party. They also went to a San Francisco museum in July.

“They came in as a normal family who was there to have fun,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood. The kids were running around and laughing.”

The estranged pair are both seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children. They have “an amazing coparenting relationship,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen during the June KUWTK reunion.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try,” the businesswoman said of her divorce at the time. “I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

