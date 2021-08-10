Cancel
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 10.08.21

By - Anchor
investing.com
 5 days ago

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, as the release of robust US nonfarm payrolls data boosted investor morale. Mining sector stocks, BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ), Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) advanced 2.0%, 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Real estate sector...

za.investing.com

Markets

A multichain approach is the future of the blockchain industry

The blockchain industry market size was estimated by some to reach more than $21 billion by 2025. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market as a whole already reaches over $1.9 trillion. An ecosystem that was once defined by its tight-knit community and exclusivity now reaches governments, businesses, institutional investors and individuals who are all becoming more positive about the evolving space.
Economy

Chart Of The Week: China Credit Impulse And The Global PMI

The China credit impulse indicator has turned sharply downward. During the past decade this would normally be considered a dire signal for the global economy. Indeed, even if we look at other indicators such as the fiscal impulse and broader monetary conditions indicators (as mentioned in our latest weekly report), we find China zigging on policy while the rest of the world is zagging.
Markets

Medical Commode Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Invacare, Lagooni

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Medical Commode Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Medical Commode market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Stocks

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise; Olam chooses London for IPO

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns over higher inflation, while Singapore's Olam International chose London for the initial public offering of its food ingredients arm. A jump in US producer prices on Thursday added to expectations the Federal...
Markets

Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 440.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Markets

Jamaica Joins Emerging Market Trend for Launching New E-Currency

Nation joins Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean in rush to e-payments. minted $1.5 million worth of a new e-currency this week, joining a growing list of emerging markets betting on digital money to cut transaction costs and boost participation in the formal financial system. Eventually, any Jamaican with a mobile phone will...
Stocks

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.01%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology , Capital Goods and IT sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 1.01% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 1.08%.
Stocks

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.03%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Energy , Healthcare and REITs sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.03%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG...
Business

Commodity markets rebound

Euro area industrial production for June is expected to be constrained by global supply problems despite strong demand. The central bank of Turkey is expected to keep rates unchanged, with the central bank caught between significant upward inflation pressures and on the other hand political pressure from President Erdogan who wants lower rates amid an economy struggling to overcome the COVID-19 wave and wildfires.
Business

Markets Look For Direction, Currencies In Narrow Ranges

The global capital markets were subdued today as investors wrestled with the rising virus, the shifting stance of several central banks, and a more tense geopolitical backdrop. Equity markets were struggling today. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region, including Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, moved...
Financial Reports

Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 and Corporate Update

FRIEDENS, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedar.com.
Business

IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update Regarding OTC Markets and New Venture into Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Procurement

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it will begin uploading financials Friday August 13th to the OTC Markets Platform. The Company is also excited to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. has launched a procurement segment to place Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Services with our proven partners for participation fees. The Company stated, 'We have laid all the groundwork, apologize for the delay in the announcement, but believe this new business, along with developing both public and private blockchain along with creating and monitoring company specific crypto, we have a very exciting future and worth the wait.'
Stocks

Market update: Qualm gains in the market

Market News Today – Treasuries have been supported and bond as well as stock markets have traded cautiously mixed across the Asia Pacific region. Another stellar jobs report and hawkish Fedspeak weighed on Treasuries yesterday. Stock markets across the region are mostly higher though and even the ASX lifted 0.35% despite the slump in Australia business confidence.
Currencies

Currency market: Gold, DXY, EUR/USD

The responsibility for Gold's move was 1839. Inflation was known since June and the virus was known every second of every day for 1 1/2 years. The Democrats won't allow us to forget it as much mileage is gained to torture America piece by piece. The Democrats haven't changed one...
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken amid Fed taper talk

* Markets in Malaysia closed due to public holiday * Thailand posts daily record for coronavirus deaths * Indonesia stocks hit Nearly three-week low By Harish Sridharan Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded flat-to-weaker on Tuesday against a strong dollar, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region hurt sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were flat. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to shake off the overnight weakness in Wall Street and Fed taper expectations," Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS said in a note. "The Delta-variant remains the largest factor weighing on growth prospects in Southeast Asia," he added. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1.3% to hit a nearly three-week low , while the rupiah weakened 0.2%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. In Thailand, the daily coronavirus death toll was a record 235. China stocks also dipped as COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the country due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Philippine equities dropped 0.3% as an 11.8% jump in second-quarter economic growth failed to impress investors. "The overly depressed base from the same period last year will make the jump in second-quarter look stellar (but) in reality, it is only a modest easing of stringent social restrictions compared to 2020 that boosted growth," analysts at Mizuho said in a note. Taiwan shares slid even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index was Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk PT down -6.97% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.5 basis points at 6.349%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.43 <.N2 0.13 1.49 25> China.

