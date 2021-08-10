Keen On Green?

Cancel
US jobs numbers for July smashed expectations, showing strong employment growth and lowering the unemployment level. In Friday trade, market indices set new all-time highs. We had the day off, but global markets were mixed on Monday. An increase in Covid cases has traders worried about renewed global shutdowns. The S&P500 was slightly lower while the tech-focused Nasdaq was higher. The price of oil has also dropped by 4% with the expectation of fewer people travelling. The road to 'normal' was never going to be smooth, but we seem to be making progress.

Related
