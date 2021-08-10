136 Cherry Crossing Ln

Extraordinarily rare opportunity to purchase behind the infamous gates of Bluff Point. Long coveted as the most prestigious development in Severna Park; this waterfront community is notorious for all brick homes with cedar roofs. The experience of living behind the gates in Bluff Point begins when you cross the causeway with the old Sappington’s Marina on your left and breathtaking views of the Severn River. You know you are somewhere unique and special immediately upon arrival. The feeling of tranquility and privacy immediately rush through your body. The finest homes of the Severn River are only visible from behind the gates and you will feel the ambiance and charm which has captivated the most discerning homebuyers for years. This property is located within walking distance to the community marina which is separate from the large marina on the other side of the gates. The peaceful location at the headwaters of the Severn is protected and does not take the wave action of many community marinas. The custom built home was carefully and meticulously designed. Generous living spaces are perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Situated on a large lot and surrounded by trees, the privacy of this homesite is perfect for enchanting outdoor activities such as outdoor dining, a family gathering around a firepit, playing ball or reading a book on a gorgeous Maryland day. Severna Park schools are widely known for achieving Blue Ribbon status. Chartwell Golf and Country is a quick 5 minute drive from this home and recently renovated by esteemed golf architect, Andrew Green. The club features 18 holes of championship golf, indoor tennis during the winter, a gymnasium, an Olympic swimming pool and award winning dining. This is more than an opportunity to buy a home…..this is an opportunity to live the lifestyle of your dreams. View this Home The David Orso Team of Compass Mobile: (443) 372-7171 Email: team@davidorso.com www.davidorso.com.