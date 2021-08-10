5033 Watercrest Trl
Why buy new when you can have this?? This gorgeous home has been meticulously customized by its recent owners and is ready for you! Walk through the front door to find an open, airy space boasting with natural sunlight. Chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, gas range, wine fridge, and a butler pantry. Start your day off by sipping coffee in the screened-in porch, then walk outside to the backyard to find your own dreamy oasis: a waterscape pondless waterfall (which is a must see at night), river rock integration, firepit, and beautiful professionally designed landscaping. This 3 bed, 3 bath home is nestled on a premium lot with a pond and seasonal views of Lake Wylie. You will not find anything else like this beauty! It is truly one of a kind.www.jollyrealtygroup.com
