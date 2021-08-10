Cancel
5033 Watercrest Trl

jollyrealtygroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy buy new when you can have this?? This gorgeous home has been meticulously customized by its recent owners and is ready for you! Walk through the front door to find an open, airy space boasting with natural sunlight. Chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting, gas range, wine fridge, and a butler pantry. Start your day off by sipping coffee in the screened-in porch, then walk outside to the backyard to find your own dreamy oasis: a waterscape pondless waterfall (which is a must see at night), river rock integration, firepit, and beautiful professionally designed landscaping. This 3 bed, 3 bath home is nestled on a premium lot with a pond and seasonal views of Lake Wylie. You will not find anything else like this beauty! It is truly one of a kind.

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $344,000

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you’ll never feel more at home. Additional options included in this home are an additional bedroom suite option, extended living room option, under cabinet lighting, additional LED recessed lighting in living room, and gorgeous quartz countertops throughout paired with a quartz kitchen backsplash.
Astronomyclassicchicagomagazine.com

Astrologer’s Almanac August 15-21 ~ Know what will work and fit into the big picture zeitgeist.

Auspicious and Important Time Frames for the Week Ahead. Emerald Elipse necklace features 62.04 cts of central pear emerald, seven emerald beads, and a staggering 204 buff-top emeralds. Astrological Forecast Advice & Mass Psychology. August 15- 21, 2021. Highlights late August. August 20-24 FORECAST Full-blown illustrations and incentives regarding luckiest...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Sample The State’s Best Burgers At The Hamburg-er Festival In Pennsylvania

Burger fans, start counting down the days until the most delicious festival of the year. If you love a good burger, you’ll feel as though you’ve gone to heaven at the Hamburg-er Festival in Pennsylvania, an epic one-day event that will tantalize your taste buds. Just make sure you bring a hearty appetite with you because your stomach’s guaranteed to start growling.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Tennessee

A reintroduction program in 2001 resulted in the existence of a wild elk population in Tennessee. Deer and elk are closely related, but the elk is a larger animal. It is not uncommon for these animals to have antlers up to four feet long! An average six-year-old child stands at that height.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3815 Barnyard Trl, Henrico, VA 23060

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to own “The Meadow” a rare floor plan for an end unit townhouse in West Broad Village! This 4 bedroom, 3 full, 2 half bath home features an ELEVATOR to ALL 4 floors, outdoor space to die for (BALCONIES on ALL floors), Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, LUXURIOUS PRIMARY SUITE, 4th Floor Rec room w/DOUBLE SIDED INDOOR/OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & MORE!! The 1st floor features office/bedroom, 1/2 bath & access to 2 Car rear load Garage! The 2nd floor features Eat-in Kitchen, Living & Dining rooms. The kitchen features updated white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, GORGEOUS tiled Backsplash, Island w/storage, breakfast bar & Pantry! The 3rd floor Primary Suite boasts a CUSTOM walk-in closet, tray ceiling w/crown molding, private Balcony and Spa like bath w/shower, granite counters & soaking tub! The 3rd floor additionally features a bedroom w/ensuite bath and conveniently located Laundry! The 4th floor highlights a SPACIOUS Rec room, Storage room, 4th-bed & full Bath! All within walking distance to shops, restaurants & grocery stores such as Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Homegoods & Bonefish! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $360,000

There is so much to love about this home! Updates galore! The gorgeous kitchen is complete with newer appliances, lighting, cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, a pot filler faucet, and even a peek of original brick! You will love the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the home! The primary bedroom suite, located on the main level, has been completely renovated with a dreamy spa-inspired bath. Beautiful walk-in tile and granite shower, dual sink vanity with granite countertop, a clawfoot tub, and tile flooring. The upstairs area boasts two bedrooms, a full bath, and a spacious sitting area. The newly built outdoor kitchen is perfect for enjoying summer evenings and entertaining guests. It includes appliances, television, and natural gas fire pit. The sprawling backyard is partially fenced.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Plywood Designed Mobile Homes

Architects Juan Alberto Andrade and Maria Jose Vascones transformed an old Chevy into the Dodo Van for an Ecuadorian couple. The architects created a house-on-wheels out of the outdated 1990s van to accommodate the couple's lifestyle. The impressive transformation includes a kitchenette, a gold-up dining table, and a full-sized mattress.
Home & GardenNew Haven Register

Review: The Proper Hotel Delivers Malibu Vibes in the Middle of Downtown Austin

In the pantheon of contemporary American interior designers, Kelly Wearstler’s name is at or near the top. Identifiable for her singular brand of California maximalism, she’s been the subject of profiles in The New Yorker (“the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design”), Architectural Digest (“among the most influential in the world”) and Vogue (“[she] boldly goes where few have dared to go before, and many now follow”) over her 25-plus-year career, and her production shows no signs of slowing.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,900

This beautiful like-new home sits in the gorgeous Falls Lake neighborhood of Concord. Inside the front door, you will find a welcoming foyer with built-in shoe bench with coat hooks and cubbies. There is a large den/office space with French doors to the left with large windows for natural light. Just down the hall you will find a spacious formal dining area, which leads you to your dream kitchen. Bright white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash (oh my) give that fresh clean look your friends and family will be jealous of for years to come! Beyond the kitchen is a huge living area with fireplace, which leads out to the covered back patio and back yard. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive full bathroom with linen closet. The main suite is very large with a doorway out to its own private balcony. The en-suite bathroom has a linen closet of its own, as well as a large shower and incredible walk-in closet.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000

Timeless Style Traditional and Modern! This stunning condominium offers exposed high ceilings, natural light reflecting from dining, living room and primary bedroom PLUS lake view from second bedroom. Highly efficient workspace in kitchen with roomy countertops and space designed to allow several chefs to work side by side. Walk in closets, extra storage in the unit, open kitchen, living and dining area AND oversized laundry and mechanical room! Building amenities include exercise room and guest parking year round. Parking # 29.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

8 Types of Air Conditioners

Looking to buy an air conditioner? Here's a roundup of eight air conditioner types, along with how to assess which one is the best choice for you. If you’re shopping for an air conditioner, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming. An air conditioner is essentially a system of...
ElectronicsFast Company

These solar-powered string lights are the best piece of camping equipment I own

I took a camping road trip last month with my family through Colorado and northern New Mexico. We explored some magical landscapes: the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, the Rio Grande Gorge, Georgia O’Keeffe’s beloved Ghost Ranch. Everywhere we went, after we pitched our trusty tent and set up for the night, I would pull out my solar-powered string lights, arrange them over the surrounding sagebrush and piñon pines, and marvel at the wonderful atmosphere they added to the whole affair.
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Sunscreen for Sports and Swimming

Sunscreen is crucial for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Hopefully you found your go-to daily protection, but are you using the best sunscreen for outdoor activities? They can lead to sweating and washing away sunscreen, resulting in losing protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays. In order to get the most out of your fun, like not burning in the sun, we looked to find sunscreens that will properly protect and last longer during sports. What Makes Sunscreen Sweat-Resistant? One key feature you should look for in a sunscreen for sports is sweat or water resistance. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the best sunscreen...
Travelnewfolks.com

5 weekend babymoon ideas to relax before baby arrives

The excitement is overflowing when you find out that you are pregnant. You are elated and on cloud nine. But before you know it, your baby’s due date will roll around, so you’ll want to have one last kid-free getaway with your partner. These trips are normally referred to as “babymoons.” Very similar to a honeymoon when you get married, the thought behind it is to have some special one-on-one time together before you have a new addition to the family. If you don’t have time to plan a week-long vacation, here are some fun weekend babymoon ideas that you’re sure to enjoy.
Abingdon, VAheraldcourier.com

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $529,900

Check out this custom built, rustic style 1.5 story house nestled on 12 acres with million dollar views off the front porch. Enjoy your morning coffee while gazing at the beauty of Clinch Mountain, this property also offers a 180 degree view of not only the mountain but also of the amazing rolling countryside that Abingdon has to offer. Location is key with this property, only minutes from historic downtown Abingdon where you can enjoy all of the amenities of the town while living in a country setting. The best is yet to come, this home boasts over 3000 square feet of finished living space, high cathedral ceilings in the living room offer a spacious feel and the beautiful exposed knotty pine is a fantastic touch to the cozy area. Douglas Fir support posts line the entry to the freshly remodeled kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and a butcher block island are the new additions to this awesome space, all appliances are less than three years old. This home also offers a geothermal heating/cooling system on the main level and a heat pump on the secondary level. This 4 bedroom 4 bath home is a must see, if you're searching for the convenience of the city all while having the tranquility of the country life then schedule your showing today!
Real Estateparkcityluxuryrealestate.com

14202 N Council Fire Trl

Rarely available uphill residence at popular Black Rock Ridge with views of Deer Valley and Park City mountain's ski runs. Just minutes from downtown Park City with easy access to Deer Valley Gondola, Jordanelle Reservoir, and surrounding hiking and biking trails. Move-in ready, with turnkey available. This beautiful home offers a quiet community location, with the master bedroom en suite, guest bedroom/office, 2nd full bath, entertainer's kitchen with pantry, laundry, and view-oriented great room with fireplace all on the main level. In addition, a second private patio space is accessible from the master bedroom. Your out-of-town friends and family will appreciate their own space downstairs with a guest bedroom and 3rd full bath, along with a second family room. The two-car attached garage has extra space for a workbench area or storage. Rentals are allowed with a 7-day minimum. Black Rock Ridge is pet-friendly and has hiking trails throughout. Optional club membership is available at the neighboring new Black Rock Ridge Luxury Resort including heated pool, spa, and restaurant/bar. Come and see why so many people call Black Rock Ridge home!

