New Campaign Takes a Shot at Raising Vaccination Rates Among Younger Montco Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – According to recent vaccination data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, approximately 63% of Montgomery County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination – but that number decreases significantly among younger folks, with just about half of people aged 16-30 having been vaccinated. Increased vaccination rates are key in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.www.montcopa.org
Comments / 0