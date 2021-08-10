Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Reese's Puffs turns cereal boxes into AR synthesizers

By Chris Kelly
marketingdive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReese's Puffs has released three limited-edition cereal boxes that can be used to make music, per details shared with Marketing Dive. The PR-FX series includes the Crunchy Drum Machine, the Creamy Lead Synth and the Chocolatey Bass Synth boxes. Consumers can put Puffs cereal on the back of the boxes...

www.marketingdive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Technology#Cereal#Synthesizer#Ar#Marketing Dive#The Crunchy Drum Machine#The Creamy Lead Synth#Chocolatey Bass#General Mills#Rp Pro#Anomaly La#Cco#Cpg#Adweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

3-INGREDIENT REESE’S FUDGE

Smooth & creamy Easy Reese’s Fudge made with just 3 simple ingredients! Vanilla frosting & peanut butter chips combine for this easy Reese’s Pieces Fudge!. This simple and easy peanut butter Reeses fudge recipe is so simple and easy that it only needs 3 ingredients and a few minutes of prep. My whole family couldn’t stop raving about it as they devoured piece after piece. My husband even said it tasted like those Nutter Butter cookies, so if you like those, then know you’re going to love this fudge recipe!
ElectronicsAmerican Songwriter

Create Cool Sounds With The Best Synthesizers

If you’re fond of 80s music, you’ll have heard a synth at some point in your life. But what exactly is this device? A keyboard often has a synthesizer attached to it. For this reason, many people including musicians use the terms synthesizer and keyboard interchangeably. However, a synthesizer is generally used in conjunction with instruments (like a keyboard) to generate various sounds. It doesn't have a distinctive sound of its own - it rather helps you come up with cooler sound variations of other instruments! A synthesizer, effectively, can make one instrument sound like other instruments or adds effects to an original sound. With thousands of products on the market, finding the best device for your budget may seem like a daunting task. However, we have done the research, so you don’t have to. We've put together a list of the best synthesizers in 2021 to suit every budget!
MusicThe Drum

Reese’s Puffs caters for all tastes with bite-size music boxes

Reese’s Puffs is expanding its sensory range from taste to sound with the release of a music box leveraging the brand’s identity to permit fans to create their own sweet beats. Repurposing its iconic orange-and-yellow packaging, the cereal brand is adding crunch to popular music with special-edition packaging. Two limited-edition...
MakeupPopSugar

2 of Your Favorite Childhood Cereals Are Being Turned Into Makeup Palettes

Makeup collections are getting more nostalgic by the day, and Revolution Beauty is the latest brand to drop a new, sweet (pun intended) collection of products that'll take you right back to your childhood. The buzzy brand teamed up with Warner Bros. to bring you two product ranges inspired by your favorite cereals, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles.
MusicDesign Taxi

Reese’s Puffs Gives Packaging A Sweet Remix, Doubling Them As Music Boxes

Reese’s Puffs has been adding to its musical lineup featuring collaborations with Lil Yachty to form a cereal yacht and a Parisian popup featuring Travis Scott. Now, it’s inviting breakfast champions to create their own beats in a series of music boxes crafted out of actual cereal boxes. There are...
Educationelpasoheraldpost.com

Wiggs Middle featured on Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal box

Check out the latest box of Tony the Tiger’s Frosted Flakes for a grrreat picture of Wiggs Middle School students. The December 2019 picture of Wiggs students was taken during an event for Mission Tiger and Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation announcing the donation of $200,000 for sports equipment to EPISD middle schools.
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

This TikTok-Famous $17 Gadget Keeps Snacks Fresh and Saves so Much Money in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love chip clips for what they do, but not how they clutter my kitchen drawers. And still, they’re ridiculously easy to lose, and I can never manage to find one when I need it. Plenty of tutorials exist on how to fold bags without extra accessories, but even then, how often are we willing to take those extra steps rather than roll up the open bag and hope for the best? It’s fine if a little air gets in — the chips will be gone before they go stale… right? There’s got to be a better way!
Retailmarketingdive.com

General Mills unlocks mobile rewards with back-to-school campaign

General Mills started a mobile-based campaign that offers students and schools a chance to win rewards during back-to-school season. The marketer of brands such as Cheerios, Yoplait and Nature Valley launched the "Unlock Brighter Futures" effort as part of its Box Tops for Education initiative to raise money for schools.
Food & Drinksmarketingdive.com

Pop-Tarts pairs with Gen Z brand Lyrical Lemonade for back-to-school

Pop-Tarts, the toaster pastry line marketed by Kellogg, partnered with Gen Z multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade to help students customize their back-to-school gear, according to a news release. The two will host a pop-up experience in Los Angeles on Aug. 13 where select visitors can deck out items such as...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Pebbles Cereal-Inspired Makeup Is Turning Heads

America's favorite cartoon-based cereal turns 50 in 2021, and the celebration has gone on all year long. The festivities show no sign of slowing down, either, and fans of sugary breakfast, "The Flintstones," and/or overall nostalgia are not complaining. Since 1971, shoppers have found Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles –...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Oreo O's Cereal

Even if you don't buy Oreos all that regularly, you probably still notice that every time you're in the cookie aisle, there's always something different going on with the Oreos. Whether it's a brand new flavor or another limited edition one, Oreo is always adding to their ever-growing list of products. And it's not just cookies either.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

9 Fan Favorite Snacks That Are Actually Total Rip-Offs

There's certainly no shortage of snack foods in the Western world. The United States, Canada, and most of Europe enjoy an abundance of delicious if questionably healthy or not at all nutritious foods to fill us up when we're hungry on the go or need a brain-and-stomach-pleasing blast of sugar, fat, or salt. There are literally hundreds of options at the ready, from candy bars to soft drinks to cookies to chips. The most popular items seem to be the ones that have endured, reliable sources of quick calories, and quicker smiles that have been part of the cultural landscape for so long, we mostly just assume that whoever put them in the stores invented them, too. But that's not always the case — the food business can be a cutthroat world where imitation isn't the most sincere form of flattery, it's a kind of theft.
Celebritieswyso.org

As Brands Reach For Diverse Customers, McDonald's Launches A Saweetie Celebrity Meal

Watch out folks: This summer may just be getting a little bit icy. Multi-platinum rapper Saweetie, who rose to fame with her hit single "Icy Girl," is teaming up with McDonald's to bring a little twist to her favorite menu order for her fans. Starting this week, customers across the United States can order "The Saweetie Meal," featuring a few of the fast-food chain's signature items — and a "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

6 Classic Soda Brands That Are Updating Their Formulas Right Now

Without even thinking about it, you count on your favorite beverage to consistently deliver the flavor you crave. Meanwhile, you might not realize it, but the big soft drink companies are forever busy at work, innovating new products and assessing how well current products are being received. As Coca-Cola recently announced the discontinuations of four well-known drinks they produce, it's clear Coke, and other soda giants, are changing up some products to respond to demand—or a lack thereof.
RestaurantsWDW News Today

REVIEW: Greek Honey Puffs are a Sweet Addition to Fire Eater’s Grill at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

If you’re visiting the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there aren’t very many things to do besides shop and eat. Poseidon’s Fury has been closed for over a year now, so we typically only visit the Lost Continent for a Knife, Fork, and Spoon Grilled Cheese from Mythos. While passing by Fire Eater’s Grill, we spotted Greek Honey Puffs on the menu and knew we had to stop and give them a try.
Electronicsthemanual.com

Beat the Heat and Save Money With This Awesome Countertop Ice Maker Deal

There aren’t many people that enjoy warm drinks, at least when they’re supposed to be cold, especially during the hot summer months. Your options for cooling them off including personalizing any refreshment with homemade ice cubes, or grabbing one of the best ice makers to do it all for you. We recommend the latter, especially when there’s a great deal going on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy