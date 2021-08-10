Reese's Puffs turns cereal boxes into AR synthesizers

There's certainly no shortage of snack foods in the Western world. The United States, Canada, and most of Europe enjoy an abundance of delicious if questionably healthy or not at all nutritious foods to fill us up when we're hungry on the go or need a brain-and-stomach-pleasing blast of sugar, fat, or salt. There are literally hundreds of options at the ready, from candy bars to soft drinks to cookies to chips. The most popular items seem to be the ones that have endured, reliable sources of quick calories, and quicker smiles that have been part of the cultural landscape for so long, we mostly just assume that whoever put them in the stores invented them, too. But that's not always the case — the food business can be a cutthroat world where imitation isn't the most sincere form of flattery, it's a kind of theft.