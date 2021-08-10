Mosquito Control Application Scheduled Tonight in Norcross

An aerial mosquito control application is scheduled for tonight between 7 and 11 p.m., weather permitting, for Norcross residents. These applications have been approved by the FAA and the appropriate state departments. Specially-trained and licensed pilots are assisting in the control of mosquitoes in this area. The mosquito control product is one specifically designed for use in residential areas. It is safe to use and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, as an added measure of safety, you may remain indoors while the application is taking place.