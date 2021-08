For 27 years, President Alexander Lukashenko has held onto power in Belarus, a former Soviet republic, using increasingly repressive methods. His critics and opponents have gotten louder, and more prominent, since Lukashenko claimed a sixth term following a disputed election in August 2020. Mass arrests, the forced grounding of a European Union flight and an Olympic sprinter fleeing the team to seek asylum in Poland have all focused international attention on the simmering crisis on the EU’s border.