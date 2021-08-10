Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 1-8

Posted: 6:05 am, August 12, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Clean Up, ‘no place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles’. There’s nothing in this world which improves a town like good sidewalks. They give strangers a favorable impression of a town and they give the home people satisfaction and pride. When you happen to be returning home on a dark night doesn’t it give you great satisfaction if you can walk without being in constant danger of pitching forward and breaking your neck over a loose board or little washout. See that the walks in front of your home are in good order. Then when our good citizens are returning home at night they will not walk as if they had been imbibing too freely. Let us all get the “clean up” habit.