Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 1-8
- On Aug. 1, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 3, Neville Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on DUI probation with a blood alcohol percent of .01-or higher.
- On Aug. 3, Thomas Noel Uribe, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and an outside felony warrant.
- On Aug. 3, Vivian May Marlow, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 3, Ashkaun Nader Rafigh, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for illegal burning.
- On Aug. 4, Oscar Ramirez Flores, 65, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 1st Street in Paso Robles for local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 4, John Carlos Yanez, 38, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple outside felony warrants.
- On Aug. 5, Rebecca Ann Hurl, 57, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 14th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On Aug. 5, Kaleb Clay Bussey, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 5, Francisco Cueva Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 20th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Aug. 6, Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Aug. 6, Gary Wayne Holloway, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm.
- On Aug. 7, Guilebardo Cruzlopez, 22, of Fresno, was arrested on Highway 101 southbound at the 24th Street on ramp for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Aug. 8, Francisco Montoya Pacheco, 34, of King City, was arrested on 11th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public. He was released with no charges.
- On Aug. 8, Jose Antonio Medrano Perez, 33, of Greenfield CA., was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 11th Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 8, Jeremiah Aguilar Lockaton James, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Aug. 8, Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 28th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 28th Street and Park Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Aug. 8, Lily Ann Sisneroz, 41, of Porterville, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Jardine Road for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
