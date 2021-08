DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, catalytic converters have been the hot item on the market for thefts in the Wiregrass. Catalytic converters are what help filter gasses coming from a car’s exhaust. Law enforcement has been cracking down on these thefts more and more across the nation. However, one local repair shop, Noblitt’s Auto Center, tells WDHN this isn’t anything new.