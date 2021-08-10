Scout Comics Combine Print And Digital For "Comic Tags" Comics
Comic Tags are a new format for publishing, selling, and distributing comics, that combine printed comic books, digital comic books, and trading cards. Comic Tags are described as limited edition collectible cards sold in comic book stores which each have a unique scratch-off code, allowing the buyer to download a PDF copy of the graphic novel featured on the card. They're attached to hangable backers that open, close, and look like a mini-comic book, and contain interiors from the comic in question, giving readers a glimpse at what they're getting and an art piece to hang on to along with the card.bleedingcool.com
