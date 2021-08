NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club reopened in June, and they're in the midst of their 2021 Jazz Fest. It continued on Wednesday night (8/11) with the first of four Digable Planet shows, spread out over two nights -- two on Wednesday and two on Thursday. Doodlebug, Ladybug Mecca, and Butterfly were backed by a live band which featured Thaddeus Turner (Maktub) on guitar and keys, Darrius Willrich (of Kalimba) on keyboards, Gerald “Tugboat” Turner on bass, and D’vonne Lewis on drums. Kicking off their set with “Slowes’ Comb/The May 4th Movement Starring Doodlebug” from their second record, 1994's Blowout Comb, Digable Planets felt like a perfect fit for the venue, and I was surprised to learn they hadn’t performed there before. August 11th is cited as the day hip hop was born at a birthday party in The Bronx in 1973 and DP performing at the Blue Note on that same date seemed like no accident.