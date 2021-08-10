SNAPSHOT: Graduate finds a career through BOCES summer program

The young people express thanks to Bank of America for its ongoing support. YCD youth employees express their appreciation to Bank of America. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith have announced the successful conclusion of the summer session of the 2021 Youth Career Development (YCD) Program. Both the Internship employment track, which began June 21, and the Workforce track, which began June 28, have now officially ended as the Parks and Recreation staff prepare for the start of the fall YCD Program in October. The 2021 YCD Program was presented in partnership with the Delaware Department of Labor and through the generous support of Bank of America, which provided a $100,000 grant to the YCD.