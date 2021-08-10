Cancel
SNAPSHOT: Graduate finds a career through BOCES summer program

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could say summer school really paid off for Jaedyn Gravell. The Class of 2021 graduate was recently hired to her dream job by a presenter that came last month to the Capital Region BOCES cosmetology summer program. Gravell will work at Ania’s Hair Studio in Latham as a nail specialist after the salon’s owner, Ania Bickham, first met Gravell during a June presentation and demonstration in front of the summer program.

