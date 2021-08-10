Americans are in a good mood for 59% of the summer

A study of 2,000 dog owners found 80% consider their pooch to be a better sounding board than those closest to them. Popular topics discussed with the dog include how busy work was, what to wear, and money worries. The dog will also have to listen to conversations about the weather (57%), things which have annoyed its owner (39%) as well as their insecurities (22%). A quarter tell their dog their deepest and darkest of secrets. Of those dog owners in a relationship, 37% even admit their furry friends gets more affection – including more kisses and cuddles – than their other halves do. And more than half would think nothing of kicking their partner out of bed to make room for the dog. The study found owners will also chat to their dogs about how much they love them (51%), what food and treats they might want (48%) and how sorry they are about leaving them alone (41%).