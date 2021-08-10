It Was Love at First Sight for Stephen Colbert and Wife Evie—Find Out How They Met and Which Celeb Once Babysat for Them!

With Friday’s release of the film Respect, Jennifer Hudson visited the Late Show Thursday to perform an impromptu rendition of the Aretha Franklin classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” alongside Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste. As Hudson told Colbert during the interview, she learned to play piano while filming her role as the Queen of Soul. “I always had the passion for singing, not playing [piano], but now since playing her, it’s given me a new passion to wanna play more,” Hudson said. The singer then talked about meeting Franklin for the first time — soon after she was...