It Was Love at First Sight for Stephen Colbert and Wife Evie—Find Out How They Met and Which Celeb Once Babysat for Them!
Since taking over The Late Show from David Letterman in 2015, Stephen Colbert has raced to the top of the TV talk-show game, consistently beating out the competition over the past five years to become the No. 1 host in late night. The 57-year-old also has a lot more than just stellar ratings to show for all his talent and hard work: He’s also the proud recipient of two Grammys, two Peabodys and a staggering nine Emmys.parade.com
Comments / 0