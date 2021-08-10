Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

It Was Love at First Sight for Stephen Colbert and Wife Evie—Find Out How They Met and Which Celeb Once Babysat for Them!

By Kai Green
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since taking over The Late Show from David Letterman in 2015, Stephen Colbert has raced to the top of the TV talk-show game, consistently beating out the competition over the past five years to become the No. 1 host in late night. The 57-year-old also has a lot more than just stellar ratings to show for all his talent and hard work: He’s also the proud recipient of two Grammys, two Peabodys and a staggering nine Emmys.

parade.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Parade

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Amy Sedaris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Chestnut#Alpha House#Spartina Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Parts Of Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Monday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but spot two strange parts of the announcement. First, Cuomo isn’t leaving immediately but rather in 14 days. “Evidently he gave himself two weeks’...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Stephen Colbert Was 'Disinvited' From Barack Obama's 'Cool Kids' Party [Watch]

Stephen Colbert was not among the lucky few who got to attend former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Following a two-week hiatus, Colbert returned to the "Late Show" stage on Monday to answer the "one question on everyone’s mind" — whether or not there is truth to reports that he was at Obama’s scaled-back birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard last week.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Performs Aretha Franklin Classic With Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste

With Friday’s release of the film Respect, Jennifer Hudson visited the Late Show Thursday to perform an impromptu rendition of the Aretha Franklin classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” alongside Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste. As Hudson told Colbert during the interview, she learned to play piano while filming her role as the Queen of Soul. “I always had the passion for singing, not playing [piano], but now since playing her, it’s given me a new passion to wanna play more,” Hudson said. The singer then talked about meeting Franklin for the first time — soon after she was...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Colbert confirms he was disinvited from Obama's 60th

Stephen Colbert is confirming he got cut from former President Obama 's birthday party guest list, joking that "in the massive 'scaling back,' I got massively scaled." The CBS "Late Show" host detailed the birthday bash snafu during his show's Monday monologue. Colbert said originally he and his wife, Evie, were "honored" to be invited to Obama's Martha's Vineyard shindig to celebrate the ex-commander in chief's 60th birthday.
TV Showsgoldderby.com

R.J. Fried interview: ‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News’

“We take our journalism shockingly seriously for a cartoon,” admits “Tooning Out the News” showrunner R.J. Fried in our recent webchat. He continues, “We have a research team of people with cable news backgrounds. As much as we joke around, we don’t joke around.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

R.J. Fried (‘Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News’): ‘You can’t make the mistakes cable news make’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We take our journalism shockingly seriously for a cartoon,” admits “Tooning Out the News” showrunner R.J. Fried in our recent webchat. He continues, “We have a research team of people with cable news backgrounds. As much as we joke around, we don’t joke around.” Watch the exclusive video interview above. “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” is an animated news parody on Paramount+. Its segments satirize various cable news shows and feature interviews with real life guests. This year the series has received an Emmy nomination for Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. As well as producing and writing...
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Winston Duke in Dolce & Gabbana on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

To promote his new film ''Nine Days'', Winston Duke stopped by the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York on yesterday(August 9th). For his appearance, he rocked head to toe DOLCE & GABBANA which featured a multi-pocketed denim ensemble, a yellow logo turtleneck and leopard loafers. There are so many things going on with this look and I can't say that I am feeling it.
Celebritiesthecomedybureau.com

Anthony DeVito: My Dad Isn’t Danny DeVito (in NYC)

Anthony DeVito (This American Life, Late Show with Stephen Colbert) performs a one person show about finding out a family secret. Weaved throughout is a conversation about childhood, Italian masculinity and gender norms. Come see an evening of vulnerable storytelling from one of NYC’s most moderately successful stand up comedians.
Celebritieswfpk.org

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Channels Aretha Franklin on Colbert

Jennifer Hudson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Aug 12) in support of today’s release of the Aretha Franklin biopic respect. She told Colbert how learning piano for the role inspired her, saying, ““I always had the passion for singing, not playing [piano], but now since playing her, it’s given me a new passion to wanna play more.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Tackles Andrew Cuomo Resignation: “Evidently He Gave Himself Two Weeks’ Notice”

The Late Show opened Tuesday night’s episode with a re-edited version of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech, in which words were pieced together to express that the Governor of New York harassed a series of women. Host Stephen Colbert expressed surprise that Cuomo, who announced his resignation earlier on Tuesday amid a sexual harassment scandal, will remain in the role for another 14 days. “Evidently he gave himself two weeks’ notice,” quipped the late-night host. After referencing several of the allegations against Cuomo, Colbert said: “At the press conference, Cuomo took full responsibility for his actions…sort of.” The Late Show cut to Cuomo stating...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Relationships1069morefm.com

Good News: A Motivational Kid, a Cop Who Plays Drums, and Love at First Sight

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A cop in New Jersey named Dan Carrone responded to a noise complaint the other day after someone threw a live concert in their backyard. It turned out to be a bunch of teenagers, and he told them to stop. But he made them a deal, he said they could play one more song if HE could sit in on DRUMS. They ended up doing “Basket Case” by Green Day. (Here’s a video.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy