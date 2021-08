Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.