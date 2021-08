BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is forgiving debts owed to the college and inviting former students with unpaid college debts back to campus. BVCTC is using their coronavirus relief funds from the federal government to encourage former students to get back into school, even if they have debts owed to the college that would have kept them from enrolling in the past. Thanks to the coronavirus relief funds, the college is able to forgive previously-owed student balances and allow students to start back at BVCTC again, no questions asked.