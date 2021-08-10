Cancel
PepsiCo and Boston Beer to Create Alcoholic Mountain Dew Drink

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo and Boston Beer are teaming up to create Hard Mtn Dew, an alcoholic-flavored malt beverage. The drink is expected to hit shelves by early 2022. Pepsi has been trying to use the heft of the Mountain Dew name for several years to move the soda into new categories. PepsiCo...

