Verano Holdings Cannabis Co. Reports $199M In Q2 2021 Revenue Beating Estimates By $4.79M, Remains Profitable, Free Cash-Flow Positive

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.