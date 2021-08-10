Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Verano Holdings Cannabis Co. Reports $199M In Q2 2021 Revenue Beating Estimates By $4.79M, Remains Profitable, Free Cash-Flow Positive

By Jelena Martinovic
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) reported Tuesday having generated $199 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2021, beating estimates by $4.79 million. According to the Chicago-based company, that is a quarter-over-quarter improvement of 39% and a 164% spike from the corresponding quarter of 2020. “This was...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verano Holdings Corp#Cse#Vrnof#Financial Highlights Net#Ebitda#Operational Highlights#The Keystone State#Archos#M V#Sierra#Mad River Remedies#Llc#Price Action Verano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $128.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Nocopi Reports Cash Balance Grew to $1.9M on Q2 Revenue

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP) recently announced results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 (Q2’21 & 6M’21). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here. Highlights. Q2’21 revenue declined 18% to $513,900, reflecting lower specialty ink sales, offset by a 35%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Diversey Holdings Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.9% year-on-year but declined 4.4% versus pre-COVID 2019 baseline, to $650.10 million, missing the analyst consensus of $666.13 million. Net sales from the Institutional segment rose 0.3% Y/Y, and Food & Beverage increased 15%. Gross profit grew 2% Y/Y...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why 6 DoorDash Analysts Are Raising Price Targets After Q2 Earnings

Analysts share their reactions and new price targets on shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), which reported second-quarter earnings Thursday after market close. The DoorDash Analysts: Barclays analyst Ross Sandler had an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $183. JMP Securities analyst Ronald V. Josey had...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Honest Co Falls After Q2 Results; Pilgrim's Pride Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 35,510.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 14,813.66. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,464.72. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,306,910 cases with around 619,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,117,820 cases and 430,250 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,285,060 COVID-19 cases with 566,890 deaths. In total, there were at least 205,462,550 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,335,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Disney beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as it raked in new streaming subscribers and visitors began to return to its theme parks. The company’s overall revenue rose 45% to $17.02 billion in the third quarter, topping analysts’ estimate of $16.76 billion, according to...
Financial Reports360dx.com

Lucira Health Posts $12.4M in Revenues, Beats Wall Street Estimate

NEW YORK – Lucira Health reported on Thursday after the close of the market that it had $12.4 million in revenues for the second quarter, the firm's second full quarter of commercial activity. The Emeryville, California-based developer of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases went public in February. For the quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million. Separately,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Friday with revenue of $210.0 million beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $195.29 million. The revenue grew 17.7% from the previous quarter, and 122.8% year-over-year. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights. Gross profit excluding fair value markup for...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Canadian Solar Q3 Outlook Lags Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 105% year-on-year to $1.43 billion at par with the analyst consensus. An increase in module shipments and average selling price (ASP), growth in beyond-module sales, and a higher revenue contribution from battery storage shipments drove the Q/Q growth of 31%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy