Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegan County, MI

What’s The Rudest Thing Someone Has Ever Done To You At Your Job? – #TQOTD

By Fish
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 5 days ago

Christine had an old boss come up to her before an appearance at an old gig and ask her if she was going to fix her appearance a little because she looked like “a hobo” … she was not happy. Connie and I had a listener say we suck and then talk about the last 2 weeks of shows we had and how we suck. My favorite was Steve. He had some boss take credit for all his work but the best was he was a waiter and got a customer to fill the TP in all the stalls because he was busy … mean Steve … MEAN.

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allegan County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Tattoos#Race#Said And Done#Mcdonald#Democrat#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
FacebookPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

What Thing Does Someone You Know Have That You Want For Yourself? – #TQOTD

It's time to get jealous of your friends for the Text Question of the Day. That's because we want you to covet something that a friend, family member, or neighbor has and tell us what it is. Steve wanted his friend's gaming and virtual reality setup, Christine wanted an espresso machine, and Fish wanted Steve's wife. Wait. That last one wasn't right... He actually wanted Connie's husband's pool.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily. The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Vote Now For West Michigan’s Cutest Dog

We asked if you BELIEB that you have the cutest dog in West Michigan, and BOY do you! Over 270 of you sent in photos of your adorable furry friends and now it's time to vote for the cutest one. Voting will take place until Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy