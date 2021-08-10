What’s The Rudest Thing Someone Has Ever Done To You At Your Job? – #TQOTD

Christine had an old boss come up to her before an appearance at an old gig and ask her if she was going to fix her appearance a little because she looked like “a hobo” … she was not happy. Connie and I had a listener say we suck and then talk about the last 2 weeks of shows we had and how we suck. My favorite was Steve. He had some boss take credit for all his work but the best was he was a waiter and got a customer to fill the TP in all the stalls because he was busy … mean Steve … MEAN.