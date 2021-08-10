Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

S.Korea reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily tally yet – Yonhap

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in the last 21 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, an almost 50 percent increase from the previous day and a new record high. By 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, South Korea had logged 2,021 new...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Reuters#Yonhap News Agency#Drugmaker Moderna Inc#South Korean#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 202.7 million and U.S. daily average highest since February

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 202.7 million on Monday, while the death toll climbed above 4.29 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.8 million cases and in deaths with 616,829 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The seven-day average of cases stood at 110,360 on Sunday and is averaging more than 100,000 a day, according to a New York Times tracker, marking the highest level since February. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical officer, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities, as the Associated Press reported.
Public Healthkelo.com

Brazil reports 39,982 new coronavirus cases, 1,148 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 39,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,148 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
Worldwhbl.com

Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran is to impose a one-week lockdown and a ban on road travel amid a fifth COVID-19 surge in the worst-hit country in the Middle East, state television reported on Saturday. All non-essential businesses and offices will have to close under the nationwide lockdown from Monday to...
Public Healthkelo.com

U.S. administers 354.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 354,777,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 414,376,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 353,859,894 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Asiaspectrumnews1.com

Lee freed on parole, showing Samsung's might in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong walked out of prison Friday a year early in a parole decision demonstrating the conglomerate's outsized influence in South Korea as well as continuing leniency for bosses who commit corporate corruption. Wearing a gray suit and a mask, Lee left the...
Worldtechstartups.com

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, faces a surge in covid with number of hospitalized covid patients predicted to double every 10 days

In April, IB Times wrote a piece titled, “Israel Is The Most Vaccinated Country, But The B.1.617 Is Threatening It Now.” At the time, Israel was one of the few countries that reported 41 new cases of the B.1.617, also known as the “Delta” variant which originated from India. Of the 41 cases reported, four people were vaccinated.
Public Healthkdal610.com

Former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe hospitalised with COVID – media

(Reuters) – Than Shwe, the former head of a junta that ruled Myanmar for nearly two decades, has been hospitalised in the capital Naypyitaw and is in a stable condition after being tested for the coronavirus, according to media reports. Although the ex-Senior General crushed dissent and kept the country...
Chinakelo.com

Japan defence minister visits Yasukuni Shrine ahead of WWII anniversary

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi visited Yasukuni shrine on Friday, according to local media, paying his respects at the shrine for war dead that is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. Footage from broadcaster TV Asahi showed Kishi visiting the Tokyo shrine,...
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo COVID-19 cases surge days after Olympics

An explosion pf COVID-19 cases across Japan after the Tokyo Olympics has led experts to warn of an impending disaster. Local reporting indicates record numbers not only for the entire country, but also in Tokyo — which marked a record breaking 5,773 new cases. Nationwide, Japan reported a record setting...
Sportswsau.com

Japan PM Suga’s support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s support ratings hit 29.0% in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed on Friday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier’s popularity. Of total respondents, 55.2% said...
Militarykelo.com

S.Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills despite N.Korea rebuke

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military drills on Monday, the South’s military said on Sunday, amid North Korea’s warnings of a diplomatic and security crisis. South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but...
Protestskelo.com

Protesters in France denounce COVID health pass rules for fifth weekend

PARIS (Reuters) – Protesters marched in cities across France for a fifth consecutive weekend in what could the biggest demonstration yet against rules compelling them to show a COVID-19 health pass for daily activities. They rallied through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Nice, Montpellier and other towns waving placards reading...
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy