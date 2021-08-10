Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Kudos to Transit Fixed Route Drivers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Karen and the whole bus driver group, My mother, Shirley Bennett rode the buses of Las Cruces for 17 years during her retirement, she always spoke so highly of the service and care of the bus drivers who kept her safe on her journeys (daily) around the town. From our family to yours, Thank You so much for your professional work and great care of our mom. When she passed she told us she was going to be in the Milky Way in the cosmos with those who unconditionally loved her, and those she loved from the past. She wanted everyone to eat a Milky Way candy bar in her honor. So, please have a Milky Way for Shirley Bennett today!

Las Cruces, NM
