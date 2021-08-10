Cancel
Society

Good News: Sisters, Letters, and Valuable Garbage

1069morefm.com
 5 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A family in Ohio threw out $25,000 last month, but got it back. They were cleaning out their grandmother’s house, and tossed a bunch of old food that was in her freezer. Then she said, “Hey, there’s an envelope with 25 GRAND in there. Don’t lose that.”

Food & Drinks

Good News: Root Beer, Mudslides, and Good Deeds

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. This Friday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W restaurants will be giving them away for FREE. They’re raising money for the charity Disabled American Veterans. So all they ask is you consider donating while you’re there.
Lifestyle

Good News: Shoes, Lemonade, and National Book Lovers Day

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A cop in Atlanta gave a pair of shoes to a homeless guy who was walking around barefoot. And someone got it on video. 2. Bikers heading to the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are helping an eight-year-old kid...
Food & Drinks

Letter: Lemonade stands teach valuable lessons

To the Editor: One of our most time-honored traditions as Americans is opening a lemonade stand in the summer. Activities such as lemonade stands teach our children the basics of entrepreneurship in a low-stakes environment where they can learn skills to benefit them as they move forward in life. Yet, in New Hampshire, for a child to run a simple lemonade stand, they would have to apply for a license from their town alongside the $50 cost of a hawker and peddler license in the state. Considering that most lemonade stands deal in quarters and singles and not twenties and fifties, this was a ridiculous policy caused by government overreach.
Religion

GOOD NEWS: Good deeds marathon - without being caught

A while back, we challenged the young people of our church to do a good deed without being caught. We had a lot of fun with that activity and the children learned a lot about helping others. I still remember one senior citizen in our church calling me to ask, “Pastor Doug, why are there little boys sneaking around my yard raking leaves?”
Public Health

Letter: Everyone must get together for common good

The COVID-19 virus is going to continue to be in existence in our country as long as people who can take one of the vaccines refuses to do so. These people are advocating for the death of many, many people and perhaps themselves if they get one of the current COVID variants (Delta or Lambda).
Fargo, ND

Letter: Bikers are bad, but country music fans are good?

Reading the Aug. 6th Forum, I was a bit confused. We Fest was welcomed by the writer as a wonderful chance for folks to get back together after not being able to last year. There were thousands of country music fans standing and sitting shoulder to shoulder and knee to knee, drinking alcohol and having a great time for three days and nights. These folks were not required to wear masks and not required to produce proof of being vaccinated. There was some concern expressed in the article about the spread of COVID, but, it didn't seem to be a big deal and it was not the focus of the article.
Summit County, CO

Letter to the editor: Teachers are valuable treasures of our community

In a recent Summit Daily letter to the editor submission, Nate Marshall asked “Why the love for teachers?” I would like to answer his question. I am the person and professional I am today because of the amazing teachers in my life. As a mental health professional, I know teachers not only teach but provide crucial social support for the healthy psychological development of our children. As our educators start preparing for the upcoming school year, I want them to know that so many of us value them as treasures of our community. I wish all our educators a great school year!
Public Safety

Good News: Basketball, Firefighters, and Another Huge Tip

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. Another huge tip happened at a restaurant near Panama City, Florida. Someone left their server a big tip, plus an extra $1,000 for the kitchen staff. 2. A guy in Canada who’s training to be a firefighter saved...
Grand Island, NE

School mask mandates understandably emotional subject

These are the types of questions that we have faced for nearly 17 months now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to come back with the frequency of a horror movie villain. And, much like the virus itself, these questions aren’t likely to go away anytime soon. This has to be...
Religion

GOOD NEWS: Make & wear crowns of love

As we read our newspapers and watch the news, we often reminded of the importance of loving one another. It is important to remember that God is the source of all love and that he gives this wonderful gift to each one of us. For the Crown of Love activity,...
Religion

Letter to the editor: Good shepherds of heaven on Earth

I truly appreciated Evan Barrett's July 22 guest column, "Good Shepherding of our collective gifts." He posed the questions as to whether we have obligations to be good shepherds beyond our family, and whether our earth was "one of the most extraordinary collective gifts we've been given to share." If so, are we being good shepherds of that gift?
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Being a good parent means protecting the greater good

This letter is in response to Heather Bergquist’s letter in the July 31 print edition of the Vail Daily. Being a parent is one the greatest gifts there is. Along with being a parent comes responsibility. Education, housing, feeding and, of course, protecting your children. I also feel it is the parents’ responsibility to explain that no child or person lives in a vacuum.
Kids
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Lakeland, FL

YOUR GOOD NEWS

Sarah Farrior Hunter celebrated her 100th birthday July 28 with a catered party at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport’s Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge. Her brother, longtime Bay Area physician Dr. Richard Farrior, 96, gave her a wrist corsage. Also celebrating were her five daughters — Nancy Salzer, Sally Gurba, Betsy Hunter, Janice Griffin and Julia Wright — and many of her 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her son, Frank Hunter, was unable to attend. While living in Lakeland, Hunter instituted St. David’s Episcopal Church Antique Show. She currently resides with her son-in-law and daughter, Wayne and Sally Gurba, in St. Petersburg. Hunter crochets afghans for the wheelchair-bound and newborns.
Elida, OH

Letter: Cash no longer good enough

Since the early 1980s my wife and I have possessed the same reserve seats for Elida High School football games. Due to the events of 2020, we were not permitted to attend the games. We have received an invitation to again purchase the same seats for the 2021 season. I...
Arnold Palmer

Letters: Farewell to a Good Thing

I once was told that “the only constant is change.” I have lived here now for 12 years and developers will not be happy until every inch of this area is either blacktopped or has a building on it. When the entire block of magnificent old live oaks was clear...
John Deere

Letter: A good year so far

The year 2021 has been pretty good so far even though we’re only in the middle of it. January I made a new friend named Ray who just started at Newington Baptist Church. Saturday, March 29 I helped out with the church’s big Easter celebration. On the week of July 4 I went to church in the morning to listen to Pastor Mike’s sermon on God’s word about freedom, followed by the Fourth of July luncheon. Then we have a cookout at home with Linda, Sherman, Kayla and Erika. Later that evening we went over to Sherman’s house to watch the fireworks and rode on a John Deere Gator.
Aerospace & Defense

Letter: Space flights not news

Let me tell you about one news story I don’t want to hear another word about. Not on Fox, CNN, MSNBC or even on NPR. No, it’s not the never-ending story about the vaccination rate or the clamor regarding the ex-president’s lying. I never want to hear another word about private space flight, those self-serving jaunts into space by the uber-wealthy. First off, it is not news. Second, we can’t even manage to get an infrastructure bill passed by the Senate, which would allow us to safely travel across our bridges and highways here on good old Earth. I don’t want to hear another word about those 600 pre-booked flights to nowhere-in-particular space, which cost more than most of us will earn in a lifetime. I’m more interested in what it will take for us to get all Americans on the high-speed internet highway. So, to Bezos and Branson, I offer good luck with their self-serving, rocket-ship fantasies about the 1.5 million deca-millionires in the United States who can afford a ticket. No doubt this venture will pay off mightily for them. The rest of us here on planet Earth need to work on infrastructure, voting rights and climate change — the real news.
Roanoke, VA

Letter: Good luck returning money to IRS

I guess I am finished laughing enough to write this quick letter to editor. I couldn't let this one go without sharing. I received a child stimulus check and I have no small child in home. So I called IRS to find out how to return. After asking multiple people...
Millerton, NY

Letters to the Editor - The Millerton News - 8-12-21

My original hope was to reach out to you post-COVID with a huge thank you for your support of the North East Community Center (NECC), but the pandemic has not ended as we had all hoped. However, I believe it is important to reach out now, even though the path ahead is still uncertain. If there is one thing I have learned over the past year, it is that this community has unwavering strength in the face of difficulty, profound compassion in the presence of suffering and boundless generosity in a time of shared struggle. We can and will get through this final phase. Looking back over the last year gives me all the evidence I need of our collective resilience.

