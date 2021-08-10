Rideshare driver arrested in violent attack on country singer Clare Dunn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lyft driver accused of attacking and injuring country music singer Clare Dunn earlier this summer has been arrested. Metro police issued an alert Monday night for the driver, identified as 46-year-old Albert Boakye, and said he was wanted in the June 26 attack. He was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault, online court records show.www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
