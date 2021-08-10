Cancel
Itasca County, MN

Police Seek Man Who Went Missing In Itasca County

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Ryan Whitworth has not been seen since 6 a.m. Thursday. He left his Cohasset residence and hasn’t been heard from since.

(credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

He is believed to be driving a 2008 purple Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He may be wearing black leather chaps and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

Minneapolis, MN
