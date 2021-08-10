NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Top model reveals predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt to become the eighth franchise to win consecutive Super Bowls. With Tom Brady coming off his seventh Super Bowl win at age 43 and the team retaining all of its 22 starters, the Buccaneers have to be considered heavy 2022 Super Bowl favorites. The last team to repeat was the 2004 New England Patriots, naturally led by Brady. The Buccaneers suddenly rose to prominence after a 13-year playoff drought, and now appear to be ready to stay near the top of the NFL heap, according to the 2022 Super Bowl odds.www.cbssports.com
