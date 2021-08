EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Since the finale of Loki, various alternate realities branched out, and surely, they would definitely be something to look forward to. With Marvel’s What If..?, we’ll finally see some non-canonical stories from the characters we all know and love, and the events we already saw but with a different ending. This brings us to how many episodes will the show have and when will are they released on Disney Plus.